If you haven't been before, the scale of Glastonbury Festival can be a little overwhelming for first timers.

The sheer size of the farm, the amount of people you'll be surrounded by the number of acts playing is unlike any other event of its kind in the country - if not the world.

With people already getting settled in on the site and plenty more to arrive within the next 48 hours, here is a fool proof guide of how best to approach Glastonbury to maximise enjoyment.

1 - Pack smart for an easy life

Here's the thing: while it's easy to buy additional things at the festival, it's always good to have your own going in. On top of the usual toiletries and hygiene products, it's also an idea to have a few practical things to call on if needed.

A strong heavy-duty roll of tape is always good for any temporary repairs, black bin liners come in handy for rubbish and dirty clothes - just not in the same one - or to keep things dry if the weather turns. These days, going without an external battery or three to keep your iPhone alive is a major faux pas, and something to hold a decent amount of water in around camp is always welcome, too.

2 - Don't try and overplan your week

You'll want to see every single band and act you love, but you won't. Or, if you do, you'll have damn near killed yourself in the process and had a terrible time of it as a result. Glastonbury isn't about army-levels of efficiency, but being laid back, finding new things and letting the festival happen around you, rather than wandering around with blinkers on.

By all means head to a handful of acts you're desperate to see and make sure you're about for the headliner you want, but spending all that time bouncing between stages isn't going to leave much time or energy for anything else.

3 - Spend a night exploring Shangri La

...And by night, we mean the whole night. Make sure you have a lie-in or a late nap, and head around for around sunset, packed with enough supplies to see you through until 8am the next day. Shangri-La is an assault on the senses, full of secret stages, interesting bars, themes stages and some of the world's finest acts cropping up without warning.

You'll be able to sample the best from almost any genre, while cutting loose in a way that doesn't compare to any night or club you've ever been to before. You haven't really seen Glastonbury until you've seen the Shangri-La.

4 - Take full advantage of the food on offer

Glastonbury is packed with some amazing independent food stalls, all of which deserve the slightly inflated prices they ask for. All tastes are catered for, and you'll find new things to discover as you go. Stonebaked pizza is stationed next to traditional West Indian goat curry, which backs on to an ostrich burger stand, which is two minutes away from the vegan cart - really, there's no excuse not to eat well while you're there, especially with all of the walking you'll be getting through.

It doesn't matter if you're after a kebab or some cous cous - you'll likely find what you're looking for regardless.

5 - Invest in good sleep

No matter how hot the days are, the temperature still drops at night, especially if there's alcohol being flushed from your system. Get yourself in the attic or down to Argos and find a cheap duvet with a high tog rating, and pack some old bedding to chuck it in. Pillows are worth the space they take up, as the thick socks, hoodies and joggers you'll find much needed warmth sleeping in.

Glastonbury will take it out of you, and you'll end up covering a lot of ground no matter what you try and do, so making sure you've got an appealing tent to go back to is really a key to the success of your festival experience.