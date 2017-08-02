Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In Emoji The Movie Sir Patrick Stewart plays a pile of poo which is pretty much what critics thought of the film which comes out on Friday.

Apparently it's a film so terrible it's made the Rotten Tomatoes Zero Percent Club, an anti-pantheon for films which fail to get a single percentage point from the aggregator's top professional critics. Regular viewers, who have had the misfortune of seeing it, also thought it was rubbish.

But there's a silver lining to this rather embarrassing cloud, that being the hilarious reviews of this animated turkey featuring, aptly, the Mirfield-born actor as Poop Daddy (don't ask).

Here's the best of the worst.

Time Out:

"Stupid, offensive and as substantial as a text message, this toxic piece of kiddie trash isn't worth the pixels."

New York Post:

"Please restore my eyes to their factory settings. They have seen 'The Emoji Movie,' a new exercise in soulless branding, aimed primarily at little kids. But where another product-focused flick, 'The Lego Movie', had cleverness and heart, this thing is a piece of app."

The Guardian:

"The Emoji Movie is a force of insidious evil, a film that feels as if it was dashed off by an uninspired advertising executive."

New York Times:

"This movie’s 'believe in yourself' message is borne out, in a perverse way, by the very fact that it even exists. And yet the whole thing remains nakedly idiotic."

RogerEbert.com

"This is a film that has literally nothing to offer viewers - there are no moments of humor, excitement or insight regarding a culture that considers emojis to be the pinnacle of contemporary communication."

Still want to see Emoji The Movie?

Me neither. But if your life depends on it the film is showing at The Odeon, next to John Smith's Stadium, on Friday.