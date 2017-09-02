The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield chef has notched up an impressive fifth consecutive year for his self-named restaurant ‘Eric’s’ - in the Good Food Guide.

Eric Paxman fulfilled a lifelong dream when he opened Eric’s in Lidget Street, Lindley, back in 2010.

Since then the restaurant has thrived serving up local produce ‘with a twist’ at its interior-design led premises.

Eric said: “We’re thrilled to be featured again in the Good Food Guide and to have received such a positive write up.

“The consecutive listing reflects our commitment to continuously raising our standards and providing our customers with new and exciting dishes that ensure they return.”

In the guide, Eric’s is praised for his cooking which ‘draws on classical skills and global influences in ambitious and often complex dishes.’

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The restaurant is described as having an ‘intimate neighbourhood style’ with a ‘smart and robust attitude to provenance and seasonality.’

This latest accolade for the ‘up market eatery’ comes as the acclaimed chef, who previously worked under Marco Pierre White and Bill Grainger, has exciting business plans.

The restaurateur has applied to convert the former Adam Shaw Bridal Wear shop in Lidget Street, Lindley, into a champagne bar.

If approved by planners it will be his third business in the village - and all on the same street.

His three businesses will be within a stone’s throw of each other. Eric’s is located at number 75, the new bar will be across the street at number 28, and his other venture - gourmet PAX Burger is at number 103.

And over in Mirfield there could be a second PAX Burger popping up on Huddersfield Road in the former Yorkshire Building Society premises, if planners give the green light.

Eric added: “As always, we’ll be looking to build on this success over the next 12 months. This will start with an exciting new look and feel at Eric’s, which will be revealed over the next few weeks, so watch this space!”

The Good Food Guide 2018 will be available to buy from Monday, September 4.