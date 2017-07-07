Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The village of Hade Edge above Holmfirth is putting on its gala tomorrow, with proceeds raised going towards the local school, church, toddler group and youth football club.

Hade Edge Gala is a family event and the theme for this year being ‘By The Sea’.

There will be a hog roast, hot drinks, cakes, cream teas, ice creams and a bar for the adults that are that way inclined.

Holmfirth Police, Woodhead Mountain Rescue and Huddersfield Sailing Club will all be present with displays, as well as Simon Wood and the Hope Bank Academy Youth Band, who’ll lead the procession.

The event will be taking place on the football fields in the village.

The afternoon events start at 1.30pm and will wrap up around 4.30pm, and the evening Party In The Park gets underway at about 7pm.