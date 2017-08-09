Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travel company Expedia has started a flash sale on holidays to Las Vegas, Orlando and Dubai - but you'll have to be quick as it ends soon.

The website is selling trips to long haul places at vastly reduced prices as the holiday season approaches its end.

The 72-hour flash sale, on holidays you can take between now and September 21, runs until 23:59 on Thursday.

Among the deals on offer you can save almost 50% on holidays in Orlando and stay at a hotel in the tropical paradise that is Bali, Indonesia, for £100.

And if that's too far to travel there are hefty discounts on city breaks in European cities including Rome, Venice, Berlin, Paris and Prague, reports the Liverpool Echo . Take advantage before Brexit wallops up the cost of a holiday there!

Save 46% on Orlando holidays

(Image: Flickr/Matthew Paulson)

Customers can save up to 46% on hotels in Orlando including Flamingo Express Hotel and Maingate Lakeside Resort with prices at £156 or £148.

This is ideal for a trip to Disney World Florida as the summer holidays come to an end.

Over on Floridatix.com you can purchase park tickets at discounted prices including 14 day passes for the price of seven.

Hotels in Bali for less than £100

(Image: Flickr/Thomas-Depenbusch)

You can make savings of up to 60% on hotels in Bali in the Expedia sale.

There are a number of resorts on the Indonesian island with hotel rooms at £89 including the Seminyak Paradiso Hotel and Sari Segara Resort and Spa.

This offer is ideal for anyone travelling the likes of Bali, Vietnam and Thailand and looking for a cheaper - but still luxury - place to stay.

Discounts on European city breaks including Berlin and Venice

(Image: Flickr/Ib Aarmo)

There are a number of European city destinations you can fly to from John Lennon Airport via Ryanair and easyJet included in the Expedia sale.

There are hotels in Rome, Venice, Berlin, Paris and Prague up for grabs in the flash sale.

Hotels in the city centre of Berlin start at £80, in Paris luxury rooms are discounted up to 40% at £301 or rooms in Rome with 21% off.

To take a look at all the European breaks on offer go to Expedia here.

Hotel deals for Morocco and Dubai

(Image: Flickr/Matteo Martinello)

You can now fly to Marrakech from Liverpool with Ryanair and with the Expedia sale you can make the most of the discount.

Savings of up to 57% can be made on Marrakech hotels with prices ranging from £151-£466 for four and five star rooms.

Meanwhile five star Dubai hotels are currently 30% off in the Expedia sale at £282 for travel in September.

Also save up to 12% on your Expedia booking... Here's how

Expedia also feature on cashback website Topcashback.

For any extra savings you want to make ON TOP of the latest half price deals, just process your booking HERE , where you can claim back on things to do , hotel bookings and car hire.

But sure to be quick- just remember you only until 23:59 on Thursday to snap up a bargain.