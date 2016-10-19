What with Halloween costumes, buying sweets for trick or treaters and a pumpkin for your doorstep, October half-term can be expensive for families in Huddersfield.

To help you enjoy the holidays — and some spooky fun — without breaking the bank, we've compiled a list of activities and events planning for half term that are free or cost less than a fiver.

There's craft sessions, story trails, fireworks, ghost trains and museum events and more — plenty to keep your little ones entertained.

Take a look at our listings below for a stress-free (and cheap) October half term!

Friday October 21

Spooky Story Trail

The Holywell Community group is hosting its third annual Holyween Spooky Story Trail at 6.30pm outside the Holywell Inn and Shaw Park. With help from the drama department of Brooksbank School, a spooky story will unfold as the evening progresses. Tickets are £1 per child.

October 22-30

Morbid Monarchs at the Royal Armouries

Glennaa/Flickr The Royal Armouries, Leeds

An activity programme is running daily at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds from 10am until 5pm and will look at some of the world's most ruthless rulers as well as the sticky ends that many of them came to. It's horrible history at its best, with battle wound make-overs, animation workshops and a Big Draw activity based on castles. Charges are £2.50 and £3.50 for the activities - no booking necessary, it's first come, first served.

October 24, 25 and 28

Little Monster Craft Sessions at Wyvale Garden Centre

The Wyevale Garden Centre at Birchencliffe is running a series of half-term Halloween craft sessions for children aged three to eight. Each one is from 10am until noon and covers a different craft. The cost is £2.50 a session and must be booked on wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/little-monsters

October 24 to 28

Halloween crafts at Kershaws

Kershaws Garden Centre is Brighouse is hosting craft sessions every morning from 10am until noon themed around Halloween. Then on Monday, October 31, students from Bradford College Media Make-up & Special Effects Department are visiting to offer free ghastly and ghoulish make-overs. The free event is between 10am and 4.45pm.

Spooky Shelters at Oakwell Hall

Staff at Oakwell Hall Country Park near Birstall are laying a spooky trail for children around the park. Trail sheets are 50p each and there is a prize for those who complete it. On Tuesday, October 25, there’s a Bush Babies event (cost £3 per child) from 10am with storytelling, crafts and games; and on Wednesday, October 26, it’s time for the aged eights and under to build spooky shelters from 10.30am (cost £5 per child). To book places call at the Visitor Centre shop or phone 01924 324761.

October 26 and 27

Fancy Dress Competition at Standedge Vistor Centre

Standedge Visitor Centre in Marsden is hosting a Haunted Disco and fancy dress competition for children on Wednesday, October 26. Children will be judged in two categories, from 0-6yrs and 7-12yrs (parents are also invited to dress up for the occasion). The event is from 1pm until 4pm. Tickets are £4 (see below for details)

The venue is also holding pumpkin carving sessions on Thursday, October 27, at 11am and 1pm. All materials are provided at a cost of £5 per person. It is essential to book on 01484 844298 or www.canalrivertrust.org.uk

Thursday October 27

Fireworks and spooky walks at Shibden Park

Flickr/Events Yorkshire

Halifax Calder Rotary is hosting a family firework display and spooky guided walks at Shibden Park, north of Halifax. The event starts at 5.30pm and includes a fancy dress competition. There is a park and ride service running from the Eureka car park in Halifax. The firework display is at 7.30pm.

October 27, 28, and November 1

Huddersfield Ghost Trail

Take the Shuddersfield Ghost Trail with former Lawrence Batley Theatre employee Rebecca Legg and discover some of Huddersfield's most-haunted history. Visit the LBT, the Mechanic's Institute and the railway station and hear about spooky goings-on. This walk was created by Rebecca as part of the Discover Huddersfield initiative to encourage exploration of the town. Each walk departs from St George's Square - meet at the Harold Wilson statue - at 8pm. There is an afternoon walk on Sunday, October 30, at 2.30pm. Suitable for aged nine and over. Prices £3 and £5.

Friday October 28

Creepy Crafts at Bagshaw Museum

Take a trip to the Bagshaw Museum near Batley – itself quite a spooky place – and join the Halloween-themed craft sessions at 11am and 1pm. Book a place on 01924 324765 or email bagshaw.museum@kirklees.gov.uk

Shuddersfield Ghost Walk in Huddersfield town centre

Discover Huddersfield is planning a Shuddersfield Halloween Walk around the town. Starting from the Harold Wilson Statue in St George’s Square at 2.30pm, it will be led by Rebecca Legg for Chol Theatre, who will explain some of Huddersfield’s ghostly, ghastly and macabre history as she wends her way through the streets. No booking is necessary and the cost is £3.

Ghost train at Greenhead Park

Mr Spook and his magical train arrives in Greenhead Park, Huddersfield, for an early evening of spine-tingling trips. Tickets are £1.30 for a single ride or £3.50 for a family of up to five people. The event is from 5pm until 7pm.