Christmas Day in the Stelfox household usually concludes with a round of Risk, ‘the world domination game’. That’s the sort of family we are.

More often than not the winner is a certain Julia Stelfox, who has had a winning streak since she was barely into double figures.

She and her brother were raised on board games, and at Christmas they’d receive at least a couple each. Over the years we must have sampled just about every type of game, from the seriously competitive, such as Monopoly, to the hysterically funny (I’m thinking Rapidough, the play dough modelling game).

And so I feel more than qualified to recommend some great games. All will tempt children away from computer screens and there are those for young families as well as those with teenagers. Among them are the tried and tested favourites of readers.

While some games never quite take off there are the hardy annuals that still make the most-played lists. The Amazon top 20 best-selling board games, for example, includes Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit and Cluedo – all firmly established as classics for the very good reason that they’re highly entertaining.

So, here they are, our 13 winning games – lucky for some, unlucky for others!

Monopoly: There are countless versions of this game, which was first produced in 1935 but it has its origins in The Landlord’s Game, brainchild of American Elizabeth Magie back in 1903. We have an original version, a South American Monopoly, gifted by my brother, and a Pokemon Monopoly. The Pokemon version is still enjoyed by my now grown-up daughter and myself. There are stories of people being murdered while playing Monopoly but it’s difficult to get too upset about losing to Pikachu. Copies can be picked up for around £30. New versions of the original have the ‘cat’ token, voted for by players.

Trivial Pursuit: Quiz junkies and know-it-alls like this game because it allows them to shine. The original had us competing for ‘cheeses’ in sport, literature, geography, science, history and entertainment, but there are now many themed versions and a family Trivial Pursuit that seeks to level the playing field by having different questions for different ages. We came late to the family edition and so the adults usually won. First devised in 1979, its popularity peaked in the 1980s but it’s still a winner. Expect to pay up to £19 for a family edition.

Cluedo: This 1949 game is older than most players probably realise but has stood the test of time. The mechanics are simple although more experienced players soon realise that there are ways to short circuit the accusation process. We have a Simpsons version of this game, which makes it feel more contemporary and fun for younger players than the original. However, as with all the old games this one has many variations. In North America it’s called Clue. An original Cluedo costs around £17.

Articulate: This fast-paced game, which first appeared in 1992, gives players a word or phrase that they then have to communicate to others without actually using the phrase or word. There’s no doubt it is an educational game, good for expanding vocabularies. But it’s also fun and regularly appears in adult top ten board games lists. There’s a version for younger players as well. Prices start at around £19.

Rapidough: Prepare to laugh so much you’ll wonder if you can ever stop. Players are given a secret word and then have to model a lump of play dough to communicate it to their partner. You wdon’t have time to replicate Michaelangelo’s David, so your sculptures will be rough and ready – and yet a well-tuned partner will, more often than not, guess what you’re trying to do. The losing team has some of their play dough taken away, making the next challenge even more difficult. You can see where it’s going. From about £18 (but you will need to keep stocking up on play dough).

Ticket To Ride: Travel Europe, North America or the UK in this game, which gives players the opportunity to build rail links between cities and gain points. It doesn’t sound particularly exciting, but we loved the American version – which has improved our geography - and then bought the European version, which has a slightly different dynamic. Both are easy to learn, simple to play and good for all ages. If you can lay your hands on this good-natured game for under £30 you’re doing well. Expensive but worth it.

Settlers Of Catan: My son introduced me to this game and it has become something of a family obsession. Using hexagon-shaped tiles players construct a games board and then attempt to collect resources in order to build roads, towns and cities. Each game is completely different from the last as the layouts are entirely random. After acquiring the original version we went on to buy a Seafarers edition, which introduces little ships into the mix. Quite fiddly to set up initially but relatively simple to play once you get the hang of it. Settlers was one of the first German-style board games to become popular in the UK and has been around now for 20 years. Get the original version for £22 or so.

Risk: Only families with hours to spare and a forgiving tendency should attempt this game. However, it is most definitely a game of strategy and, quite often, it is the least-assuming family member who wins; the one who quietly amasses armies while the others squabble among themselves. It was invented by a French film director and first released in 1957, so it has certainly proved to be a survivor. We often play the Secret Mission version, which is faster and less vitriolic than the standard game, as players can blame their despotic ways on their mission cards. There are Star Wars, Narnia and Lord of the Rings versions (we have the latter) and many others. An original can set you back about £20.

Bananagrams: Our neighbour introduced us to this fast word game, played with letter tiles. She plays it with her grandchildren. The aim is to get rid of all your tiles by building a crossword grid. It’s suitable for up to eight players at a time and for ages seven and upwards. More fun than Scrabble, because no-one can spend half an hour thinking about a single word, and with simple rules. The banana-shaped pouch with tiles is about £15.

Owzthat!: Reader and charity fundraiser Norman Mellor recommends this game, which he played as a youngster in the 1940s. His original version was played with six-sided metal rods – one had the numbers one to six while the other was marked stumped, bowled, caught, LBW, run out and no ball. Simple to play, this cricketing-based game is still available now in many guises, often described as a dice game. “We had endless amusement with it,” says Norman, who played with a friend. “We each made a team with players of the day – Hutton, Compton, Washbrook etc.” Available for £12 and under.

Dog Bingo: Local chorister Carol Armitage says her family, in particular her eight-year-old granddaughter, enjoy playing Dog Bingo at Christmas. “Instead of numbers there are pictures of different breeds of dogs with their names underneath,” she explains. A great game for dog lovers and educational into the bargain - how many eight-year-olds can recognise or spell Lhasa Apso or Chihuahua! Expect to pay £15.95 or more.

Bingo!: Ordinary, good old-fashioned bingo captures the imagination of Volunteer Kirklees Services Manager Sharron Wilkinson and her family. She can recall immediate family and grandparents playing it with her when she was a child and is now continuing the tradition with her own family and friends. “Friends still comment now, years later, that it was a highlight when visiting our house at Christmas time,” she says. There are lots of versions of bingo on the market but sets with 70 cards and 90 number cubes can be bought for as little as £6.59.

Mahjong: We learned to play this ancient Chinese game when my son was studying Mandarin at school. While it looks complicated, it’s essentially the game of gin rummy but played with little domino-shaped tiles. There are many different rules and in China it’s a big gambling game, however we chose the Shanghai rules and introduced a few house rules as well, which is allowed. The only drawback is that you need four people to play and it can take some time setting out all the tiles into ‘walls’, from which playing tiles are drawn in strict rotation. Buy a version with ‘English’ numbers, otherwise you’ll have to learn Chinese characters. Sets cost from £20 upwards.