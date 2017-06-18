Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most vibrant annual events in the local calendar, the Deighton Carnival is now in its 16th year, with yet another fun filled day planned for Saturday 24th June at the Deighton Centre.

The theme for 2017 is “Deighton Diversity”, the aim of which is to highlight and celebrate the positive work that has been done in the area over recent years.

Expanding yet again, the carnival will play host to new groups and activities, as well as the celebrated events of old, such as the Roots and Culture Arena.

The carnival will open at 1pm when the ribbon is cut and the procession begins, and will work itself around for about an hour before returning to the centre, where the field activities will already be underway.

Acts booked include Audley Buckle (Chicken and Chips) fresh from Britain’s Got Talent, and Misha B, who was an X-Factor semi-finalist back in 2011, as well as plenty of local talent spread out across the day.

Howard Belafonte, the event co-ordinator, says:

“After the overwhelming success of the 2016 Carnival, which attracted a turnout of well over 6,000, another fun packed family day out is planned and promised.”