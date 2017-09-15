Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family-run farm is celebrating after being crowned Yorkshire’s Favourite Family Attraction.

More than 10,000 people voted Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne their top destination in an online poll – beating rival attractions Tropical Butterfly House at Sheffield into second place and Diggerland at Castleford into third spot.

Visitors to Cannon Hall Farm, which is run by the Nicholson family, can see the day-to-day workings of a modern farmyard with regular milking demonstrations and a programme of educational activities and play areas.

Director Richard Nicholson said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been voted as Yorkshire’s Favourite Family Attraction. Our farm is a family-run tourist attraction and it really does mean the world to us to win a public vote.

“We opened to the public in 1989 and, since then, have really been striving year on year to improve our offering for our visitors.

“In the last 12 months this has included investing in a brand new reptile house plus high profile events such as our Easter Eggstravaganza – where we built an Easter egg factory – and our sell-out Christmas events where we built an elves workshop, complete with toy factory.”

Yorkshire’s impressive and expanding list of family attractions range from theme parks and wildlife parks to museums and educational centres, many of which are free to the public. Venues include Magna Science Adventure Centre, Flamingo Land, the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Lightwater Valley, Eureka! The National Children’s Museum and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Deb Hindley, director of Yorkshire Attractions, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Cannon Hall Farm has been crowned the winner for 2017. The owners and staff work tirelessly to create a fantastic, welcoming and fun attraction and it’s a real testament to their efforts that they’ve won this year.

“Cannon Hall has seen so much growth over the last three years since they been a member of the group and we’re thrilled to see their success and would encourage everyone to visit this fantastic attraction.”

Yorkshire Attractions includes 21 members who work together on combined event and marketing activity, welcoming more than 8m visitors to Yorkshire each year.