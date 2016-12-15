Your first Christmas with your little one is something you'll always remember.
The festive season brings family together, young and old, with special traditions and gatherings.
Had a new arrival in the family? Celebrate baby's first Christmas by sending us a picture of your Christmas tot in a festive setting — by the Christmas Tree, wearing a Santa hat or a special Christmas outfit!
To add yours to our gallery, simply email your pictures to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com with your name, the name and age of ALL children pictured and where you are from.
You can also share them with on Facebook and Twitter.
Take a look at last year's gorgeous gallery
And if you're taking the kids to see Santa, we'd love to see your pictures — to send us a photo of your little ones with Father Christmas, follow this link.