Huddersfield's a hilly heaven for sledging!

When the snow falls, there's nothing better than wrapping up warm, grabbing your sledge (or tea tray, or bin lid!) and finding Huddersfield's snowy slopes.

From the chilly, blustery moors to steep hills bound to make parents panic, you're never too far away from brilliant sledging spots in Huddersfield — and our map proves it.

Sledging in Huddersfield View fullscreen

We asked you for your recommendations for the best places to go sledging in Huddersfield — click the map above to find the best hills near you.

Suggestions from Examiner staff and our Facebook fans have been included on the map — but if we've missed your favourite slegding spot, let us know in the comments and we'll add it to our list.

Sledging in Huddersfield: your favourite spots

Fields behind Colne Valley High School, Linthwaite

Fields near Bunny Wood, Outlane

Anywhere downhill from Scapegoat Hill!

Bolster Moor

Clayton Fields off Edgerton Road

Wessenden Head Reservoir, Wessenden

Gynn Lane, Honley

Fields of Miry Lane, Netherthong

Wessenden, Marsden

Pule Hill, Marsden

Kilner Bank, Huddersfield

Behind Will's O Nat's, Meltham

Deep Lane, Crosland MoorLowerhouses

Riley Lane, Kirkburton