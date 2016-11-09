Huddersfield's a hilly heaven for sledging!
When the snow falls, there's nothing better than wrapping up warm, grabbing your sledge (or tea tray, or bin lid!) and finding Huddersfield's snowy slopes.
From the chilly, blustery moors to steep hills bound to make parents panic, you're never too far away from brilliant sledging spots in Huddersfield — and our map proves it.
Sledging in Huddersfield
We asked you for your recommendations for the best places to go sledging in Huddersfield — click the map above to find the best hills near you.
Suggestions from Examiner staff and our Facebook fans have been included on the map — but if we've missed your favourite slegding spot, let us know in the comments and we'll add it to our list.
Sledging in Huddersfield: your favourite spots
- Fields behind Colne Valley High School, Linthwaite
- Fields near Bunny Wood, Outlane
- Anywhere downhill from Scapegoat Hill!
- Bolster Moor
- Clayton Fields off Edgerton Road
- Wessenden Head Reservoir, Wessenden
- Gynn Lane, Honley
- Fields of Miry Lane, Netherthong
- Wessenden, Marsden
- Pule Hill, Marsden
- Kilner Bank, Huddersfield
- Behind Will's O Nat's, Meltham
- Deep Lane, Crosland MoorLowerhouses
- Riley Lane, Kirkburton
- Lockwood Scar
- Fields above Hall Bower, below Castle Hill
- Quarry Lane, Netherton