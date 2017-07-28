Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall will be brimming over with all things great about God’s Own County for their Yorkshire Day celebrations.

Between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, August 6 there will be demonstrations of circus skills and gymnastics, a falconry display and a performance by the Kirkburton Rapier Dancers. Musical entertainment will come from the Yorkshire Traction Honley Brass Band and the Oakenshaw Community Choir.

Stalls will include the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and ferret rescue while Kirklees Museums and Galleries will have a ‘museum in a tent’ and also present will be Colne Valley Museum and the English Civil War Society.

Completing the entertainment will be a face painter, giant games and donkey rides. There will also be a range of craft and food stalls and a beer tent.

Admission to the event is £2.50 for adults and £1 for children. Parking is free.

For further information, telephone 09124 324761.