Where can you find conkers in Huddersfield? Our guide to the hotspots

The conker season is almost with us but where are the best places in and around Huddersfield to find stonking specimens?

As kids we kept the location of the very best trees to ourselves and often they were in people’s gardens, which made getting them a little more exciting.

We can’t recommend trespassing on private land, so our guide to finding horse chestnut trees only contains safe places so you won’t get in bother.

Beaumont Park

There are a decent number of mature horse chestnut trees in this popular park.

Greenhead Park

Greenhead Park

Who hasn’t been to Greenhead Park as a kid to hunt for conkers? A perennial favourite.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Take in a bit of culture as you gather up handfuls of the shiny brown seeds.

TP Woods, Gledholt

A great place to enjoy a nature trail with the children as well as gathering conkers.

Netherton Wood

Netherton Wood

A popular place for walkers and conker collecting.

Ravensknowle Park

A lovely spot for picnics and playing - and there’s no shortage of horse chestnuts.

Meanwhile, Examiner readers have offered their own favourite spots.

Twitter user Amy @amycassy83 said: “Coppice Drive in Netherton normally offers up some good ones.”

Mrs Tee - @JillTeee - tweeted: “There are some beauty conker trees on the ring road next to the police station.”

Conkers

Reader AWD @awd1970 said on Twitter: “Corner of Blacker Road East and Arnold Street, Birkby. Awesome quality.”

Cheryl @caspence82 tweeted: “Outside Kirkwood Hospice is a good tree.”

Sherrie @FollowSherrie said: “There’s a conker tree at church (St Thomas’s on Manchester Road). Might have to wait another week or so, they aren’t ripe yet.”