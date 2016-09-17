Login Register
Where can you find conkers in Huddersfield? Our guide to the hotspots

Parks and woodland among the best spots for conkers

Beaumont Park, Huddersfield
The conker season is almost with us but where are the best places in and around Huddersfield to find stonking specimens?

As kids we kept the location of the very best trees to ourselves and often they were in people’s gardens, which made getting them a little more exciting.

We can’t recommend trespassing on private land, so our guide to finding horse chestnut trees only contains safe places so you won’t get in bother.

Beaumont Park

Beaumont Park
Beaumont Park

There are a decent number of mature horse chestnut trees in this popular park.

Greenhead Park

Greenhead Park paddling pool
Greenhead Park paddling pool

Who hasn’t been to Greenhead Park as a kid to hunt for conkers? A perennial favourite.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Old Flo - the Draped Seated Woman at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Take in a bit of culture as you gather up handfuls of the shiny brown seeds.

TP Woods, Gledholt

A great place to enjoy a nature trail with the children as well as gathering conkers.

Netherton Wood

Friends of Dean Wood, Netherton - Fiona Hartley, John Griffiths and Andrew O'Connor
Friends of Dean Wood, Netherton - Fiona Hartley, John Griffiths and Andrew O'Connor

A popular place for walkers and conker collecting.

Ravensknowle Park

Ravensknowle Park
Ravensknowle Park

A lovely spot for picnics and playing - and there’s no shortage of horse chestnuts.

Meanwhile, Examiner readers have offered their own favourite spots.

Twitter user Amy @amycassy83 said: “Coppice Drive in Netherton normally offers up some good ones.”

Mrs Tee - @JillTeee - tweeted: “There are some beauty conker trees on the ring road next to the police station.”

Conkers
Conkers

Reader AWD @awd1970 said on Twitter: “Corner of Blacker Road East and Arnold Street, Birkby. Awesome quality.”

Cheryl @caspence82 tweeted: “Outside Kirkwood Hospice is a good tree.”

Sherrie @FollowSherrie said: “There’s a conker tree at church (St Thomas’s on Manchester Road). Might have to wait another week or so, they aren’t ripe yet.”

Recently Published

What was Huddersfield like 7,000 years ago? A bit wet ...

Retired architect discovers map showing shoreline from 5000BC  

Previous Articles

8 of the best family parks in and around Huddersfield

Beaumont Park

The ultimate guide to parks in Huddersfield and beyond — from cafe facilities to if the paths are buggy friendly!

