There is a packed weekend of events to start getting you in the mood for Christmas.

Here is everything from Christmas lights switch-ons to festive fairs and concerts.

Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26:

Food and craft market in Brighouse from 10am to 5pm featuring live music and the Christmas lights switch-on at 4pm.

Saturday, November 25:

Christmas Market at Cliffe House, Lane Head Road, Shepley, from 11am to 5pm. Entry is free and Santa will arrive at 11am and then be in his grotto.

Christmas Fair at Southgate Methodist Church in Elland from 10am to noon. Free entry.

Christmas Fair at Crosland Heath Golf Club, Felks Stile Road, Crosland Heath, from 11am to 3.30pm. There will be stalls with handmade crafts, decorations, home-made cakes, sweets and fancy goods. Children can visit the elves’ grotto and get a gift at the bran tub. There’s also a tombola, raffle, fun competitions for youngsters and refreshments. Admission free. All proceeds for the men’s locker room.

Holme and Calder Association talk at Blackley Baptist Church at 2.15pm. It will be on The East End of London by Patricia Bell. Members £3, non members £4. (including refreshments).

Globe Arts Studio in Slaithwaite will be staging a handmade arts and craft fair from 11am to late to coincide with the village’s Christmas lights switch-on. It will feature more than 30 artists. They will be exhibiting in Create Space on New Street and the Art Studio on Carr Lane. Music will be from Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra.

Holmfirth Christmas lights switch on. Lantern parade at 4.30pm from Methodist Church with live music and lights in the centre of village afterwards.

Heckmondwike Christmas Lights switch-on will be from 5pm to 8pm with the lights turned on at 7pm. Based in Green Park, the event will include artists, illuminations, flaming gas torches, fluffy LED clouds, fire and much more. There will be the Maze of Curiosity in the indoor market hall and entertainment includes a fun fair and night time street market.

A highlight for many will be a nostalgic blast from the past with the appearance of a former nightclub light from The Frontier in Batley (previously Batley Variety Club). Many clubbers will recognise the light which used to raise up and down above the dance floor for the Laser Light Show. It will be unveiled in Green Park in the run up to the countdown at 7pm after being salvaged from a skip and re-conditioned. A huge Momentum Wheel firework will mark the countdown to the switch on.

Sunday, November 26:

Huddersfield Choral Youth Choirs will be presenting a concert called Christmas Is Coming at St Stephen’s Parish Church in Lindley at 3pm. Tickets are £8 adults, £7 pensioners and £5 students and include a drink and a mince pie.

Halifax Choral Society perform Handel’s Messiah with Black Dyke Band at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, at 6.30pm. The soloists are Elin Pritchard (soprano), Penelope Cousland (alto), Aled Hall (tenor) and Sam Carl (bass).

Wednesday, November 29:

Dean Masser (sax) and Derrick Harris (guitar) play Huddersfield Head of Steam Jazz Club in St George’s Square at 8.30pm. Admission is £2 to £5 per person.

Friday, December 1 at Huddersfield Town Hall:

80s band Go West - Peter Cox and Richard Drummie - will be performing hits such as We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, Faithful, King of Wishful Thinking and Don’t Look Down. It starts at 7.30pm.

Saturday, December 2:

Prince tribute band Purple Pain will be at the Picturedrome in Holmfirth. This nine-piece band have been together for 11 years. Hits will include 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss, Diamonds And Pearls, U Got The Look, When Doves Cry, Cream and I Wanna Be Your Lover.

Sunday December 3:

Come and Sing Handel’s Messiah at Golcar Providence Methodist Church HD7 4AN. Just turn up on the day for a short rehearsal (3.30pm-5pm) with core choir The Outlane Singers and a performance at 6pm. Audience welcome at 6pm. No charge but a collection for church and choir funds. No formal dress required for those coming to sing on the day but please bring your own music. Soloists will be Colleen Brown, Rowena Burton, Peter Cain and Donald Stephenson conducted by Suzanne Smelt with Malcolm Hinchliffe on the organ. One of the few remaining Come and Sing Messiah events in Huddersfield.

Tuesday, December 5: