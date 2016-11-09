Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is coming.

Towns and villages throughout Kirklees will hold Christmas community light switch-ons with fayres and carol singing planned too.

And here’s our round-up of what will be happening in towns and villages and when.

Batley

When: Sunday November 27.

What: There will be live music from 4.15pm at the Market Place, Batley with fun fair rides and a Santa’s grotto.

Brighouse

When: Saturday November 26

What: The Victorian Christmas Festival runs all weekend. Saturday includes entertainment including carols, a lantern parade and lights switch-on at 5pm.

Cleckheaton

TAKE a look at Huddersfield's Christmas Lighs switch on from 2015 below

When: Saturday November 12

Where: Victorian-themed street entertainment, craft and gift stalls at Savoy Square during the day. The lights will be switched on at 5pm on Market Street.

Golcar

When: Friday, November 25.

Where: The big switch on is on Friday at 5.30pm around the village’s Christmas tree. There will be a Christmas fayre at the Scout centre. Over the weekend the Colne Valley Museum will host a Christmas Market and Stir Up Sunday, 12-4pm.

Heckmondwike

When: Saturday November 26.

Where: Heckmondwike’s switch on and Christmas fair will have stalls, music, a visit from Santa on at Westgate from 4-8pm. Lights are switched on at 6.30pm.

Honley

When: Saturday November 19 from 3pm-7pm.

What: Fairground rides and live music in Honley Park, a parade from St Mary’s Church at 5.45pm, Santa will arrive at 6pm and the parade will proceed down Church Street, along Westgate and into Honley Park with the lights lit by Santa during the parade. Fireworks will finish the day’s entertainment at 7pm. There’s also a Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3.

Holmfirth

When: Saturday, November 26.

What: There will be a colourful lantern parade, festive food stalls as well as live singing and refreshments at the Parish Church’s Advent Fair. Holmfirth Arts Festival’s Fenella the Tiger will prowl through the town and switch on the Christmas tree lights to bring festivities to a close at 6pm.

Lindley

When: Tuesday December 6.

What: Lidget Street will be closed to traffic from 6-8pm with street performers, choirs and stalls.

Linthwaite

When: Saturday November 20, 1-5pm.

What: Linthwaite’s switch on includes crafts, stalls and music at Linthwaite Clough School followed by the lights being illuminated at 5pm.

Kirkheaton

When: Saturday and Sunday December 10-11.

What: The whole weekend will see a Christmas Tree festival at St John’s Church, with live music and refreshments and carols around the trees at 4.30pm on the Sunday.

Marsden

When: Saturday December 3.

What: There will be a Christmas Fair at the parochial Hall from 10am-2pm and includes Father Christmas in his grotto. There will be outdoor performances from 4-7pm with lights switch on at 6pm.

Meltham

When: Saturday December 3.

What: There’s a Christmas fair at the Carlile Institute and a world record breaking firewalk attempt from 2pm. A carol service at St Bartholomew’s Church at 4pm and the lights switched on at 5.30pm, The following day there is a Christmas market at the Carlile Institute 12pm-4pm and Carols in the Park at 5pm.

Mirfield

When: Sunday November 27 12-7pm.

What: The Christmas lights switch on and ‘High Street Festival’ starts with a funfair at 12pm in the library car park, a craft fayre and Christmas sing-along from 4pm and the switch at 7pm.

Slaithwaite

When: Saturday November 26

What: During the day there will be various craft fayres, at the Waves Christmas Fayre 10-4pm; a winter market 11am-3pm at Shabang on New Street with live music, children’s crafts and stalls; and The Globe Arts Education centre will be running arts and crafts events at its new venue with Simply Solids at the former Wharefeside Inn.

If you know of Christmas light switch-ons in other towns and villages let us know by emailing editorial@examiner.co.uk