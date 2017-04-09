Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vintage tractor enthusiasts are taking to the roads around Huddersfield and Holmfirth for a charity event in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Around two dozen tractors, dating from the 1950s to 1970s, will travel from Holmfirth to Hade Edge, via Morrisons in Waterloo, in a journey that will take around three hours to complete. The route takes them through Meltham, South Crosland, Almondbury, Fenay Bridge, Kirkburton, Shelley, Denby Dale and Scholes.

Drivers can be waved off at the starting line in Crown Bottom, Holmfirth, at 10am. They plan to arrive at Morrisons around 11.30am, where a charity collection will be made. It’s hoped the tractors will arrive back in the Holme Valley, at Hade Edge Band Room, before 1.30pm for an afternoon of activities, tea, cake and a tombola.

Staged by a group of tractor-owning friends, this family-friendly event is one of a handful of tractor runs that take place every year in the area. A number of the tractor drivers took part in last year’s charity run from the Holme Valley to Whitby.

The charity run will take place on on Sunday, April 23.