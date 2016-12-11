Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get youngsters out into the fresh air during the Christmas holidays and take part in one of the environmental-themed activities at Oakwell Hall Country Park near Birstall.

Under fives can make Christmas cards on Tuesday, December 20, from 10am until 11.30am. The cost is £3 per child and includes a drink.

On Wednesday, December 21, the over-fives will build a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 10.30am until noon. Cost £5. Children under eight must be accompanied.

Both sessions need to be booked by calling at the Visitor Centre shop or phoning 01924 324761.

Alternatively, keep the kids busy at children’s creative workshops run by The North Light Gallery, Armitage Bridge, Huddersfield.

The gallery is running an On Angel Wings Workshop on Saturday, December 17, and again on Wednesday, December 21.

Based on the Michael Morpurgo story about the Angel Gabriel appearing to the shepherds, the workshops will involve mixed media work and a lesson in the true meaning of Christmas.

On Tuesday December 20, North Light is hosting a Blue Penguin Workshop, based on a story by Petr Horacek about the baby penguin who struggles to come to terms with being the only blue bird in his family.

Suitable for ages five to 12, the workshops need to be booked (visit northlightgallery.org.uk for details) and cost £8.50 per child.

Both workshops are from 2pm until 4.30pm.