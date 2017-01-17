Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Creative kids have been invited to help spread the word about the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO).

Gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is calling for entries to an annual competition for five to 11-year-olds to an informative poster, poem, video, cartoon or newspaper report which warns of the dangers of CO poisoning and how to avoid them.

Winners of the northern area round, which covers Kirklees and Calderdale, will then go forward to the national round and a prize-giving ceremony to be held at the Palace of Westminster.

The national winner will receive £300 for themselves and £600 for their school or organisation while area winners will get £150 each and £300 for their school or organisation.

Entries can be emailed to COschoolcompetition@energynetworks.org. The closing date for entries is Friday, May 5.