Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want get hands on with cute Easter animals there will be a petting farm in the heart of Huddersfield town centre this Saturday.

There will be lambs, baby bunnies, ducklings and chicks to pet, groom and feed in the Piazza, on Saturday (11am and 3pm).

The free event has been organised by the The Piazza Centre management.

And if you can’t make it here are some other local farms that are open over Easter and let you handle their animals.

- Charlotte’s Ice Cream Parlour

Whitley Road, Dewsbury

This company makes its own Jersey ice cream and attracts visitors with an array of animals – from a herd of alpacas and two cute wallabies to goats, donkeys, pigs, peacocks and a giant rabbit - not to mention a few Jersey cows. Entry is free and the farm is open from 10.30am until 6pm daily.

- Cannon Hall Farm

Cawthorne

One of the area’s most famous animal attractions, Cannon Hall has an Interaction Zone where children can get up close and personal with a variety of furry and not-so-furry animals. In the farmyard visitors can both touch – and, in some cases, feed – the resident llamas, sheep, goats and pigs.

The farm is open every day from 10.30am until 5pm.

- Ponderosa

Heckmondwike

A rural therapeutic centre with educational facilities, Ponderosa has a large collection of animals, large and small. The website promises that some of its residents, notably the rabbits and pygmy hedgehogs enjoy being handled.