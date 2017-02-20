Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people are expected at Saturday’s Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival finale.

The festival uses light to tell the tale of a band of smugglers who hid consignments of rum in the canal. When caught fishing a barrel out of the water they claimed to be ‘moonraking’ – the light of the moon being visible on the surface of the canal.

During the Moonraking Festival a moon lantern is floated on a raft, fished out and carried around the village.

There’s a week of events planned and here’s our guide to what’s on in Slaithwaite this week.

Monday-Thursday: Lantern-making workshops run until Thursday, February 23.

Traditional lantern construction is until Thursday at Slaithwaite Community Centre at 9.30am, 12.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm.

Moveable lantern-making sessions at Globe Arts Education until Thursday February 24 at varying times. There are special lantern-making sessions for 11 to 16-year-olds at the Basement Youth Hub. For a timetable of all workshops visit slaithwaitemoonraking.org and search for downloads.

Wednesday: Satellite Arts present the Grandy’s Hickory Dock Show featuring puppets, magic, live music and songs. It has been created especially for young children and their families and takes place at Slaithwaite Civic Hall at 11.15am and 1.15pm. Tickets are £4 and £6 (under twos free). Call 01484 654525 or pay on the door.

Friday: Moonraking Festival Film & Food at 7.30pm at Britannia Mills. Interstella (cert 12) will be shown with a curry and craft beers available. Tickets on http://www.dollyshotpopuppicturehouse.com/

Saturday: Moonraking day begins at noon with the launch of Handmade Fringe, which celebrates local artisan makers. Arts and crafts will be on show at Globe Art Education and the Emporium, while the Co-Up at Britannia Mills is hosting an Artisan Food Market. Artists and businesses at Uppermills are also taking part.

At 6.30pm lanterneers will gather on Carr Lane for the moonraking parade, which processes along Canal Side, Howgate Road, Bank Gate, Royd Street, Hill Top Road, Crimble Bank and back down Carr Lane. It ends with fireworks.

There’s a family ceilidh from 8pm to 11pm at the Colne Valley Leisure Centre to round the evening off. Tickets are £5 and £8 on the door (children under five go free). Music events also run at the Little Bridge, The Commercial, Co-up, The Swan and Shoulder of Mutton.

Visitors are advised some of the village’s roads will be closed off from 3pm until 9.30pm. The rolling road closure follows the parade route.