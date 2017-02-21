Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The date has been set for the 2017 Honley Show.

The popular agricultural show will take place on Saturday, June 10.

Organisers of the show, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors, say: “It’s time to get down to business as we gear up for this year’s show so we’re just letting you know how you can get involved if you are a local company that wants to reach our audience, either on the day or before the day, by marketing with us.”

They are offering an early bird offer for trade stands which will run until February 28.

This year will be its 95th year and the one-day show features livestock competitions, dog agility displays, stunt shows and more at the Farnley Tyas showground.

Visit www.honleyshow.co.uk to book a stand.