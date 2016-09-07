Eight of Huddersfield's best indoor soft play areas for children

When it’s too wet to visit the park but you just need to get out of the house, indoor ‘soft play’ areas can be a life-saver for mums and dads.

Most of them sell coffee, cakes and other snacks, so you might want to call in for a bit of lunch and meet up with friends or family. You may even get chance to check your emails or have a sit down while the kids test the play equipment.

Here’s our pick of some of the best soft play centres in and around Huddersfield. Please let us know your own favourite places.

Jelly Beans

Jelly Beans, Denby Dale

This venue has several five star online reviews from happy parents who have praised the helpful staff and the large range of toys. One parent said: “The staff go over and above to interact with everyone who visits, including the children.”

Ideal for younger children. Opens daily from 10am to 4pm, except weekends when it closes at noon. Serves sandwiches, toasties, jacket potatoes, fresh coffee. Located at Springfield Mills, Norman Road, Denby Dale, HD8 8TH. Tel: 01484 866694.

Fizzy Lizard

Cathedral House on St. Thomas's Road in Huddersfield.

A great place to take younger children, according to many parents. One reviewer said: “I would recommend this place. It’s clean, comfortable and small enough to keep an eye on the kids.”

Another mum said: “It’s the nicest and cleanest venue with the best coffee and cake.”

Opens 9am to 4pm. Closed Sundays. Entry is £3.50 per child, pre-walkers £1 and under six months go free. Various food and drink in the cafe. Located at Cathedral House, St Thomas Road, HD1 3NA. Tel: 01484 467321.

Huddersfield Leisure Centre

The ball pool at Huddersfield Leisure Centre

The Reef Fun Zone is a soft play gym with separate areas for babies and children up to the age of six.

It’s four storeys high with a ball pool and slides. Entry is £1 for under 3s, £2 for juniors with a KAL card, £2.50 without.

Only for children up to the age of six. Opens daily from 9am to 6.30pm. There is a cafe inside HLC. Located off Spring Grove Street, HD1 4BP. Tel: 01484 766269.

The Magical Forest

The Magical Forest, Marsh

This family-run business contains play equipment for children up to the age of 10, including a bouncy castle.

Opens from 9.30am to 6pm on Mondays and until 3pm Tuesday-Friday.

Closed for private parties on Saturdays. Sundays open from 9.30am to 2pm. Entry is £3 per child or £1 for babies up to 12 months.

The cafe serves breakfast and lunch, including paninis and jacket potatoes. Located at Holy Trinity Church Hall, St James’s Road, Marsh, HD1 4QA. Tel: 01484 537799.

Chez-Play

Chez-Play at Marsden

Although there is no age restriction, the play equipment is suitable for under 7s.

There is a climbing wall, ball pool and bouncy castle. Opens 9am or 9.30am to 3pm (1pm at weekends). Entry is £3.50 per child, or £1 for under 1s.

Sells a range of fresh food including homemade lasagne and omlette. Located in Holme Mills, West Slaithwaite Road, Marsden, HD7 6LS. Tel: 01484 844137.

The Zone

Large slide at The Zone, Huddersfield

Houses the largest play structure in Yorkshire, according to its website. Includes tube slides, ball pits and more. Suitable for children up to 12. A separate area for under 3s.

Opens from 10am to 7pm Monday-Friday and from 9am to 8.30pm Saturday and Sunday.

Cafe sells toasties and jacket potatoes etc - and has very comfy sofas. Entry is free for under 1s, £3 for ages one to two and £4.50 aged three to 12. Located off St Andrew’s Road, HD1 6PT.

Ultimate Kids

Ultimate Kids, Thongsbridge

There’s no shortage of five star online reviews for this popular church-run play centre which is aimed at children up to the age of 10.

There’s a mirror maze, slides, ball pool, Lego construction site, trampolines and a coffee shop which sells light snacks and cake.

Opens 9.30am to 3pm, Tuesday-Friday. Saturday 9.30am to 12.30pm. Closed Monday and Sunday. Located on Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, HD9 7RW. Tel: 01484 684545.

Woodlands

Woodlands, Meltham

This soft play gym is aimed at children aged six and under.

It has received many positive reviews online.

One mum said: “It’s a lovely play area for little ones. The staff are really nice and friendly and the food is delicious.”

The cafe sells pizza, jacket potatoes, sandwiches, etc. Entry is £3 (free if under six months).

Located at Link Business Park, Knowle Lane, Meltham, HD9 4HL. Tel: 01484 950420 for opening times.