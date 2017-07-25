Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spend a day with dinosaurs, learn swordplay, take a free boat trip or check out a jigsaw festival – they’re just some of the events on offer in the Kirklees area and beyond for families during the long summer break. Our guide to 15 different summer days out and ideas for things to do includes something for everyone - from arty youngsters and animal lovers to active families and those who want to travel slightly further afield. Some events are free of charge. They’re listed in date order and cover the six weeks of the school summer holiday.

Enjoy an afternoon at the theatre

Saturday July 29. Dogs Don’t Do Ballet, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: A puppet show based on the book by Anna Kemp, this charming tale is about a dog who thinks he’s a ballerina. Brought to the stage by Blunderbus Theatre Company, it’s suitable for children aged three to 11. Tickets are £8 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Practice ‘Dangerous Arts’

Saturday, July 29 until Sunday, September 3. Summer of swordplay and dangerous arts, Royal Armouries, Leeds: The national museum is hosting a variety of children’s activities, ranging from learning how to duel with swords to meeting a crack team of sabre-rattling cavalrymen from Poland, during the school holidays. Swordplay is on Monday and Fridays, suitable for ages 5 to 11, and costs £3.50. Sessions need to be booked at the museum. The Winged Hussar Horse Shows are from Saturday, August 26, until Monday, August 28. Book through royalarmouries.org

Have a gala of a day in the park

Sunday, July 30, Yorkshire Gala Day, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield: Friends of Beaumont Park are hosting a fund-raiser with the Forget-met- Not Trust. Shepley Brass Band will be on the Bandstand and on offer will be donkey rides, trampolines, a large inflatable slide and other family fun. Open from noon until 5pm.

Dabble in circus arts

Monday, July 31 (and other dates throughout the holiday). Bagshaw Museum, Batley: The Addams-family style museum is running a series of children’s workshops themed around circus animals. The activities at 1pm, 2pm and 4pm are free and don’t need to be booked. For a list of other sessions visit the communitydirectory.kirklees.gov.uk

Celebrate Yorkshire Day

Tuesday, August 1 Opening of the Piece Hall in Halifax: The historic Piece Hall, erected in 1779, has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment and is due to re-open on what is now Yorkshire Day. The bell above the west gate will be rung at 10am, signalling the beginning of trading. It promises a selection of bars and restaurants and there will be celebratory activities all day.

Dig sand in a coal mine

Wednesday, August 2. Wacky Wednesday Seaside Special, National Coal Mining Museum, Overton: Celebrate National Play Day at an event themed around the seaside holidays of yesteryear. There will be a giant sandpit, a train ride to Hope Pit, and the chance to see pit ponies. All for £5 per child and adult. But tickets must be booked in advance. Call 01924 848806.

Showtime for animal lovers

Saturday, August 5, Emley Show: This annual horticultural show on Factory Lane has animals, trade stands, food and entertainment. It’s open from 8am until 5pm. Advance tickets are £8, tickets are £10 on the day. The under 16s go free.

Experience open air theatre

Thursday, August 10, Great Expectations, Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall: Charles Dickens’ classic novel is brought to life by Chapterhouse Theatre Company in the walled gardens of the Elizabethan Hall. Take blankets to sit on and a picnic. Tickets are £10 to £15 from 01924 324761. Grounds are open from 6pm and the performance starts at 7.30pm

Meet a dinosaur.

Thursday, August 10, until Sunday, August 13. Dino Farm, Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne: Dinosaur fans can enjoy a host of activities themed around the prehistoric creatures. They include the chance to become a paleontologist, race a raptor go-kart or see a dinosaur movie. Advance tickets are £9.95 - it’s £14.95 on the door. Visit cannonhallfarm.co.uk for details.

Feast on vegetables, fruit and flowers

Saturday, August 12: Kirklees Summer Show, Greenhead Park: See displays of spectacular home-grown fruit, flowers and vegetables as well as handicrafts. Keen growers and crafters can enter one of the many classes, and activities for children are planned. Doors open at 12.30pm and close at 5pm. There will be an award ceremony at 4.30pm.

Do your bit for the environment

Friday, August 18, Castle Hill Litter Pick: Families with older children can help to improve the Local Nature Reserve by taking part in this activity. It starts at 10 am at the Victoria Tower. For more information contact 07968426312.

Be an art adventurer

Saturday, August 19. Family event at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton: The award-winning venue has a number of family and child-friendly activities on offer during the holidays, including these sessions at 10.30am and 1pm. Aimed at children aged over 5, they have an interactive storytelling theme, inviting children to become art detectives and seek out clues from sculptures. Tickets are £3 for children and adults. Visit ysp.org.uk/events for details.

Singalong with Sweeney Todd.

Tuesday, August 22, to Saturday, August 26. Sweeney Todd, Cleckheaton Town Hall: The Elite Theatre Company is performing the Sondheim musical about a vengeful demon barber and his dark deeds. Not suitable for youngsters under the age of eight but a thrilling night out for older children. Tickets are available from 01924 324501 or dewsbury.boxoffice@kirklees.gov.uk

Pick up the pieces together

Friday, August 25, until Monday, August 28. Charity Jigsaw Festival, Brighouse: This event promises more than 1,200 jigsaws of every type for enthusiasts of all ages. Entry to the festival at St Martin’s Church is £2 for adults with accompanied children free. Open from 10am until 5pm every day except Sunday, when doors open at noon.

Take a free trip on the canal

Saturday, August 26, until Monday, August 28. Boat Trips on the Calder and Hebble Navigation, Shepley Marina, Mirfield: Cruise in a canal boat and enjoy the summer scenery of Shepley Bridge over the Bank Holiday weekend. There’s no charge for the trips, which are available from 10am until 4pm, but the Safe Anchor Trust would welcome donations.