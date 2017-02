Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The moon’s ready to shine

Organisers of tomorrow’s Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival have their fingers crossed for a storm-free weekend. But even with a threat of unsettled weather in the aftermath of Storm Doris , they promise the procession through the village will still take place.

The now-famous biennial festival, which will light up the village following a week of lantern-making, is in its 30th year and has never been affected by wet weather.

For details visit examiner.co.uk/what’s on