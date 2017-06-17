Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An audience of more than 1,500 is expected at the 18th Concert on the Hill in Salendine Nook on Saturday, July 1.

Compere David Roebuck, one of the organisers, promises it will be a musical evening to remember with “an unbelievable atmosphere” and a spectacular firework finale.

David, a founder member of the concert committee, says this year’s coming-of-age open-air concert follows the successful formula of award-winning choirs plus a brass band. “It’s all about entertainment by and for local people,” he explained. “I got the idea for the first concert after going to a similar event at Harewood House. I thought ‘we have enough talent in Huddersfield to put on a concert like this’.”

Topping the bill are Lindley Band and the massed voices of Colne Valley and Holme Valley Male Voice Choirs. But entertainment will also be provided by the popular Sundown Swing band, playing swing and big band music, and the children from Lindley Junior School’s now-famous choir.

Soloist for the evening is Laura Crowther, star of a number of amateur musical productions in Huddersfield.

The audience can expect a varied programme of music; from musical theatre numbers such as I Dreamed A Dream and I Could Have Danced All Night, to film themes from The Lion King and Mary Poppins, and pop and rock anthems. The finale features singalong songs from ABBA as well as Last Night of the Proms favourites.

Gates for the event at the YMCA Sports Ground open at 5pm and the concert begins at 7pm. There is ample parking in fields below the sports ground.

The concert is a fund-raiser for Huddersfield YMCA Rugby Union Football Club, which will donate £1,000 to Holly Bank Trust and £500 to Lindley School from proceeds.

Advance tickets are £10 from Kirklees Information Centre or the YMCA club house and will be £12 on the day. Children 15-and-under go free.

“It’s a really cheap evening out,” says David. “It costs us a lot of money to put on, but it still only a tenner up front. The atmosphere is unbelievable. We have two of the best choirs in the country performing and I always emphasise that all the entertainment is provided by local talent.”

The concert finale begins at 10pm and includes a firework display.

As with all open-air events, the concert is dependent on good weather. But organisers have only had to cancel the Concert on the Hill once, back in 2013, when persistent rain for a week before the event caused the ground to become waterlogged. With a wet start to June 2017, it’s hoped that by July 1 things will have brightened up. The long-range weather forecast predicts a fairly dry but cloudy day and minimal rain in the run-up to the concert.