The world’s most famous locomotive The Flying Scotsman is heading full steam ahead to West Yorkshire.

The train is to make several appearances on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in April, after being loaned courtesy of the National Railway Museum in York.

Trainspotters, history nuts and families will be able to catch a glimpse of Britain’s engineering heritage and even catch a ride between Keighley and Oxenhope from April 1 to 9.

However, due to the locomotive’s unwavering popularity, officials have told the public to purchase their tickets in advance.

The Scotsman will be on display at Rail Story in Ingrow, Keighley, on the weekends of April 1 and 2, and April 8 and 9.

Booking to see the train on display is not required, but tickets for travel these weekends can be purchased on the day. Tickets cost £20 for adults, £17 for concessions and £10 for children aged 5-15.

The Scotsman will be hauling passengers along the Worth Valley Railway from Monday April 3 to Friday April 7, while serving refreshments on board.

Tickets must be purchased in advance but will be valid for one round trip and unlimited travel on another steam train which will be running on the day.

To book, visit: http://kwvr.co.uk/flyingscotsman/ .