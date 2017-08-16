Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Standedge Tunnels in Marden will be providing free family fun every Thursday during the school holidays.

The Canal & River Trust Explorers is holding various free activities such as craft activities, face painting and exploring the wildlife of the site.

All these free activities will be themed to reflect Standedge Tunnels’ special waterways location and take place at 11am and 3pm.

Standedge Tunnel is a Grade II-listed site and is known as one of the wonders of the British waterways because it has the country’s highest, longest and deepest canal tunnel. Opened over 200 years ago, the construction of the tunnel represented industrial engineering at its finest, showing unprecedented technical ingenuity.

In addition, visitors to the site can enjoy the large play area, free access to a fascinating exhibition of the site’s history and free parking. There is also a café selling fresh food on site.

Sam Christopher, Duty Manager, Standedge Tunnels, said: “Children find Standedge fascinating and I think this because it is set in its own secluded world and is so evocative of a bye-gone era. Our craft activities are designed to enhance the children’s appreciation of our waterways setting as well as giving them enough space to just run and explore for themselves. For busy parents, it’s a great place to unwind and not break the bank. The only cost is if visitors want to take a boat trip into the historic tunnel.”

For more information contact 01484 844298.