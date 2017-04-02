Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees’ libraries are hosting more than 40 free events for children over the Easter holiday.

During Pageturners’ Fortnight (Monday, April 10, to Sunday, April 23) there are storywalks, a mini reading challenge, art sessions and drama workshops, as well as a chance to meet authors such as poet James Nash, Rappaman Donovan Christopher, historical performer Eden Ballantyne and Indian storyteller Peter Chand.

Most local libraries have something to offer – visit pageturnersfestival.co.uk for a full list and how to book a place. There are sessions for babies and toddlers as well as older children.

Museums in the area also have activity sessions for families over the holiday period.

Oakwell Hall is hosting Easter egg hunts from April 15 to 17, noon until 5pm; Bagshaw Museum in Batley is hosting a BBC Get Creative Weekend on Sunday, April 9, and an egg trail on Easter Saturday, April 15 from noon until 4pm. Tolson Museum in Huddersfield has a free Easter egg hunt every day from Saturday, April 8, until Sunday, April 23, from noon until 5pm.

Huddersfield Art Gallery’s Easter event is a Family Art Day on Thursday, April 13, from 11am and 2pm. For details of all opening times visit kirkleestogether.co.uk