It's the festival no Harry Potter fan would want to miss.

DiagCon will be taking place just down the M62 in Manchester, at The Printworks, on July 21 and 22.

There will be actors from the legendary film series, together with props from the sets, an exhibition and a Diagon themed street market.

Among the stars, who will be there to meet fans, sign autographs and pose for pictures, will be Josh Herdman, who played Draco Malfoy's Slytherin sidekick Gregory Goyle.

Other special guests are yet to be confirmed but they are expected to be actors who played students, teachers, goblins and death-eaters in the smash movie franchise.

Potter aficionados will be able to quiz cast and crew members, including prosthetic artist Shaune Harrison who created the look of characters such as Mad Eye Moody.

Magical merchandise will be on sale at a Diagon Alley-themed street market, and a snitch tells us there may be a Quidditch pitch to play on too.

Carl Whiteley, event organiser of Diagcon, told the Manchester Evening News: “It’s our first year running this event, but we already know it’s going to be an amazing weekend!

"We have an fabulous lineup which we are adding to all of the time as well as a number of other features throughout the weekend. We can’t wait to see people dressed up and getting involved.”

Fancy dress is, of course, strongly encouraged so dig out your Hogwarts scarves, invisibility cloaks and wands.

Fred Booth, centre director of The Printworks, said: “This promises to be a hugely popular convention and we are delighted to be hosting it here at The Printworks.

"There are some great guests and features in the pipeline plus there will be a host of great offers from our tenants throughout the weekend. It promises to be a great day for all the family but tickets will sell out so we urge people to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets have already sold out to the Saturday but Sunday tickets are still on sale, priced £18, from diag-con.com .