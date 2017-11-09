Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's plenty of Christmas activities to get you and your family in the festive spirit.

From Christmas markets to church fairs, there’s loads going on in our communities.

Here’s a guide and if you know of others send the date, time and details to joanne.douglas@examiner.co.uk.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 17:

Huddersfield Winter Festival, open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm, from November 17-January 1, St George’s Square.

Huddersfield Live bring the unique winter festival to town in partnership with Hygge Tipi.

There will be three decorative teepees – providing a comfy space for people to relax, a bar selling hot drinks and a performance space for groups to put on entertainment.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18:

Honley Christmas Lights switch-on in Honley Park including fairground rides, plus on stage entertainment from local groups and musicians commencing at 3pm through to 7.30pm. The entertainment includes Hope Bank Works Community Choir and Youth Band performing traditional Christmas music and carols. Santa will be in his grotto and children can take part in a special Santa Treasure Hunt throughout the park. It has been organised by Honley Business Association and there will be 140 Christmas trees lit up throughout the village.

The traditional Christmas parade congregates outside St Mary’s Church at 6.15pm where the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band will lead the procession, including Santa on his sleigh. They will proceed down Church Street, along Westgate and into Honley Park, where the big lights switch on will take place at around 7pm performed by Honley’s very own pet shop boys.

Holmbridge Rural Christmas Fair:

From 10am-4pm, at Holmbridge Parish Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge.

A Christmas Fair with quality stall holders selling handmade crafts, gifts, cards, decorations and produce. For the little ones there is a Santa’s Grotto and face painter.

There is an on-site cafe serving coffee, lunches afternoon teas, and a homemade mulled wine stall.

Fairtrade and Ethical Christmas Market:

Hosted by Fair and Funky at Huddersfield Methodist Mission, Lord Street,

From 11am. Free admission and child friendly.

The Mission will be filled with over 20 stalls of local businesses - showcasing upcycled, handmade, Fairtrade and ethical products.

Music from local choirs and music groups and a free craft workshop for children.

St Matthew’s Church, Rastrick Christmas Fair:

From 11am-3pm in the Parish Centre in aid of church funds.

There will be a large number of stalls selling a variety of goods including, cakes, home produce, handbags, Christmas decorations and cards, sweets, books and bric-a-brac, along with Father Christmas in his grotto. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 25:

Christmas Fayre at Shelley Sports and Social Club:

From 12pm-4pm at Far Bank, Shelley, there will be lots of craft stalls, Younique Beauty, cake stall, face painting, children’s lucky dip, a raffle and the bar will be open for refreshments.

Christmas Fayre at St Cuthbert’s, Birkby:

From 2-4pm, stalls include gifts, children’s toys, books, children’s tombola, bric-a-brac, cakes, games and raffle. Refreshments in the cafe.

Cliffe House Christmas Market, Shepley:

Showcasing a wide array of gifts, Christmas goods and cards in an outdoor Christmas market.

Try delicious festive food served between 11am and 5pm and treat yourself to a warming mulled wine with a mince pie. Santa will arrive at 11am for visits in his grotto.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 2:

Colne Valley Museum, Golcar, a Victorian Christmas:

From December 2 & 3, 12pm-4pm. Also on December 9 & 10.

Celebrate Christmas the Victorian way at the Colne Valley Museum – lots of old fashioned games, mince pies and Father Christmas sitting by the fire.

Honley Christmas Tree Festival at Honley Trinity Church:

The church is filled with Christmas trees provided by village organisations. There’s a Santa’s Grotto and Honley Band, Ladies’ Choir entertain.

On the same day from 10am the Christmas Market takes place throughout the village; Church Street Free Village Hall, Scout Hut and Southgate Theatre,

There’s activities at Honley Library: in the morning there will be LEGO Club; 1pm-1.30pm - Storytime for under 5s with Father Christmas; 2pm-3pm - Make and illustrate your own Christmas cards with Ali O’Neill, professional illustrator - suitable for children aged five-10yrs, organised by the Friends of Honley Library.

Oakwell Hall, Birstall Christmas Weekend:

Craft stalls, music, food and Santa too at Oakwell Hall and Oakwell Hall Country Park

Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3, 11am-4pm, Free entry.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 3:

Huddersfield Lions Santa Dash and Reindeer Run, Huddersfield town centre:

Adults will be putting on Santa suits while youngsters sport festive reindeer antlers, complete with a flashing nose, and all will be dashing, running, walking, skipping or hopping for one mile.

The registration and start will be at The Slug and Lettuce, 40/44 King Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2QT. Participants should come early to change into their Santa outfits. The event is suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Entry costs are £7.50 to include a five piece Santa outfit. Children under 11 years of age cost £4 and receive a pair of Rudolph’s antlers and red nose.

For online applications go to the link www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/huddersfield-lions-santa-dash-reindeer-run-2017-tickets-36936753825?aff=es2

SATURDAY DECEMBER 9

Winter Wonderland 2017 at Cathedral House:

From 10am-4pm, there’s a Christmas market, reindeers, a food kitchen, stalls and kids activity zone, plus a Santa’s Grotto.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 10

Carols in the Park, Marsden:

Hosted by the Friends of Marsden Park, there will be a band playing and a community sing-along from 3-5pm.

Santa Parade and Carol Concert, Beaumont Park:

Santa leaves main gate at 2pm and the procession then goes to the Bandstand, where Kirklees Musica will play carols. There will be mulled wine, mince pies, hot turkey sandwiches and hot/cold drinks served from 12.30pm. The Visitor Centre will be open from noon where the Colne Valley Community Choir will be singing carols from 12.30pm.