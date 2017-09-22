Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Piece Hall is to be transformed into an 18th century winter wonderland in the weeks running up to Christmas and 2018.

The recently renovated hall, which opened in 1779, will host live music, children's entertainment, gift stores, street food vendors and other delights from November 25 until December 31.

A 30ft Christmas tree will take place in the open air piazza of the Grade I listed hall, as will a Flemish style Spiegeltent which will be the venue for the live entertainment.

Artists confirmed for the Spiegeltent include:

- High-end glamour, joyful satire and creative cabaret from House of Burlesque , featuring the Queen of provocateurs, Tempest Rose. The innovative and bold show from the UK's top burlesque house is strong and sassy for the discerning voyeur.

- A brand-new family stage show featuring characters from the BAFTA award winning CBeebies show Sarah & Duck .

- Writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay , known for his dark re-imaginings of songs including the 2008 YouTube comedic reworking of the Jam classic ‘London Underground’.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

- Moulettes , a Brighton-based British band of multi-instrumentalists with two-part harmony female vocals, amplified cello, autoharp, electric guitar, drums, bass and synths and samples woven into an alt-pop/rock/ folk universe.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

And Leeds-based writer Matthew Bellwood who will open the Spiegeltent each morning with A Selection of Stories From Around The World.

For families there will be creative activities including making Georgian-style lanterns and festive crafts, in the specially-created Industrious Elves Workshop .

Meanwhile adults can make their own gifts and textile wreaths and meet the makers whose work is exhibited in the Piece Hall Gallery. They can also watch demonstrations and have a go.

After dark, a bespoke light installation by illustrator Chris Mould, from Bradford, and Matt Howarth, artist-in-residence at Dean Clough Galleries will illuminate the hall.

The fair finishes with an New Year Eve's extravaganza which includes a special Comedy Club in the Spiegletent, pop up food and drink vendors, live music, DJs and entertainment.

Entry to the Piece Hall is free but charges apply for some performances and activities.

Nicky Chance Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "The Piece Hall could have been made for Christmas. It’s going to be the perfect place to get into the Christmas spirit, attracting visitors from far and wide. The magnificent architecture will be sparkling and with a real tree standing tall in the beautiful courtyard we will be ready to join in the Halifax-wide festive celebration.

"Our independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants will offer sustenance, complemented by a festive pop up food and drink offer and we think that time spent here during the day or heading into the eveningwill put a smile on the face of even the most strident Scrooge."