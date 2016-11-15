Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He is one of Britain’s most beloved prehistoric creatures.

And he’s embarking on a whistlestop tour of the country, stopping a short drive from Huddersfield.

Dippy the Diplodocus is to be displayed in several chosen locations across the UK when he moves from the Natural History Museum next year.

And one of his temporary homes will be the Number One Riverside centre in Rochdale.

A quick trip across the Pennines will lead dinosaur-mad children and parents to Dippy, a 21-metre long, 4.25 metre high plaster replica made after dinosaur bones were unearthed in 1898.

Dippy will also visit Dorset, Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle after he is packed away on January 4.

The exhibition, dates of which are to be confirmed, will be completely free.