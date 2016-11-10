Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a safe bet that the one person who receives the most mail in the run-up to Christmas is Santa Claus.

And the jolly man with the big white beard could be forgiven for not having space in his diary to read and respond to the millions of letters he receives from children around the world.

Now, as it does each year, the Royal Mail has joined Santa’s army of industrious elves in ensuring youngsters’ wishes are fulfilled and that Santa can reply to their correspondence.

Last posting dates this year are Thursday, December 18 for second class and Royal Mail signed for, Saturday, December 20 for first class and Royal Mail signed for, and Tuesday, December 23 for Royal Mail special delivery guaranteed.

But to ensure Santa receives letters on time children are urged to write to him no later than Saturday, December 6. And the correct address is: Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ.

The Royal Mail’s Chief Elf is Alex McConnell, who works hard to ensure children’s letters reach Reindeerland at the North Pole. He has some very important advice for children everywhere: “Remember to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you!”

He adds: “Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas. We are proud that for over 50 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for and helping Santa reply to these special letters.”

There are less than seven weeks remaining until Christmas. Around 50 days.

So spare a thought for the thousands of postmen and women gearing up to carry heavy bags bulging with letters to Santa - as well as his replies.

Remember girls and boys... as well as being the most wonderful time of the year Christmas is a very busy time of year. Santa will respond to as many letters as possible.

In between he will ready his sleigh for that most important long journey through star-spangled skies on Christmas Eve with Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blixen and Rudolph, with his red nose shining so bright, leading the way.

Visit Royal Mail’s special letters to Santa webpage at www.royalmail.com/letters-to-santa