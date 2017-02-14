Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How about helping to solve a housing crisis besetting Britain’s wild birds?

Reg Senior, of Huddersfield Birdwatchers, is urging people to build nest boxes to mark National Nest Box Week, which got under way yesterday.

Reg, of Honley, has made nest boxes of all sizes to suit all sizes of birds – from the largest barn owl to the smallest blue tit.

Said Reg: “Huddersfield Birdwatchers are asking everybody to take part by either making your own nest box or buying one – or if you are a child perhaps asking your parents or grandparents to make one with you.

“These can be put up in your garden or on a house wall. They provide a safe and dry place for birds to live and breed plus giving great pleasure and providing interest in observing the comings and goings of the birds. The boxes, an almost natural refuge for birds, replace natural holes in old buildings and old trees that have vanished when buildings and trees have been tidied up.”

Advice on building and siting bird boxes is available on the British Trust for Ornithology website www.bto.org/about-birds/nnbw

Reg said: “People should not be scared of trying out boxes on their houses or gardens. Just follow online instructions for where to fix them and observe what happens.”