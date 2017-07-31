Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new themed play area is set be unveiled at the National Coal Mining Museum.

The adventure playground officially opens at the Grange Moor attraction on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Built around a coal mining theme it features swings, slides and a thrilling zip wire.

Work began on the playground, which replaces an older play area, in May and staff have described it as a great addition sure to capture the imagination of little ones.

Claudia Myatt, who works at the museum, said: “It looks great and a lot of work has gone into it. There has been lots of interest though our Facebook page.

“The real highlight is the zip wire which is around a replica of the mining headgear.

“The grips on the climbing wall have been made to look like coal.”

The playground is free to use and will be open until 6pm throughout August.

Other activities include the popular underground tour, where participants are kitted out with hard hats and battery lamps to descend 140m underground.

Visitors can also ride the train to the beach as part of Seaside@Pit, a commemoration of seaside holidays of yesteryear.

There’s a giant sandpit with deckchairs, fairground rides and a different seaside theme each weekend throughout the summer.