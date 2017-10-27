The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are fewer things more closely associated with Halloween than pumpkins which are hollowed, carved and transformed into jack-o'-lanterns.

Watch our video which contains a step-by-step guide to turning the large gourd into an impressive jack-o'-lantern.

But why is the pumpkin, originally from South and Central America, now so closely related to a European festival associated with saints, ghosts and all things otherworldly?

The tradition of carving out scary faces in vegetables, placing a candle inside and turning them into lanterns as winter approached is thought to have originated in the Celtic world.

The term 'jack-o'-lantern' was used to describe the phenomenon of a strange light flickering over peat bogs.

In Ireland and Celtic regions of Scotland, Halloween coincided with the festival or Samhain when the souls of the dead where supposed to roam the earth.

The lanterns were said to represent spirits and supernatural beings or to ward off evil spirits.

Native vegetables such as turnips and mangel wurzels would have originally been used until pumpkins were introduced from the New World in the Tudor period.