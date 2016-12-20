Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters across Huddersfield dresses as shepherds, wise men, little angels and even aliens for a host of nativity plays and Christmas shows.

Your little performers delivered their lines, sang festive songs and made parents and schools proud as punch — and we've got two bumper galleries of adorable nativity pictures.

Schools across Huddersfield have sent in snaps of their little superstars - can you spot any you recognise?

See if you can find your youngsters in our pictures.

To make it easier, we've split them into two galleries — one for schools beginning with letters A-L, and another for schools beginning with M-Z.

They're also in alphabetical order to help you find the school you want.

The images will also be featured in two special printed supplements in the Examiner on Wednesday December 21 and Thursday December 22.

Nativity pictures: Schools beginning with A-L

Nativity pictures: Schools beginning with M-Z

PLEASE NOTE: All of the pictures in our galleries were supplied by the schools - to enquire about purchasing a copy, please contact them directly. We are unable to sell copies as we don't own the copyright for these images.