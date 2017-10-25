Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seems the stereotype of tight Yorkshire folk holds sway - at least on Halloween.

According to a study by OnBuy.com Huddersfield is the seventh meanest town or city in the UK when it comes to spending cash on sweets for trick or treaters.

On Huddersfield trick or treater Jenny, 11, said last times she was offered PRUNES (yuck) as a treat!

She said: "I am really looking forward to Halloween. Hopefully it’s much better than last year where I was offered prunes by one house and turned away from many others, as they didn’t have any sweet treats or goodies to offer me."

The average households spends just £3.90 on sweets for doorstep visitors compared to the most generous city Brighton, which spends £18.60.

And furthering Yorkshire reputation for being parsimonious, Hull was the stingiest place of all forking out a miserable £1.70 per household.

(Image: OnBuy.com)

That said, not all Yorkshire cities and towns are miserly when it comes to Halloween treats; homes in York spend a generous £14.35 on sweets on average.

Across the UK two thirds (66%) or households said they liked trick or treaters knocking on their doors, while a less charitable 22% said they switched off the lights to make it look like no-one was home.

And if your kids are going trick or treating on October 31 encourage them to wear fancy dress as, according to the survey, almost a third (30%) of households are more inclined to give extra sweets to children who make the extra effort.

Probably don't wear a Scream mask though as terrifying residents is more likely to get you zero sweets and a free lift to the police station!