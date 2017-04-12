Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you need medicines over the Easter break, fear not – there are several around Huddersfield which are open, even on Easter Sunday.

Greenhead Pharmacy, 2 Greenhead Road, is open from midday to 8.30pm on Easter Sunday.

Also open on Easter Sunday are:

- Lockwood Pharmacy, 227 Lockwood Road, Lockwood (10am-6pm);

- Medicare Chemists, 5 Copthorne Square, Bradley (9am-11am);

- K&M Pharmacy, 325 Meltham Road, Netherton (10am-12pm);

- The Valley Pharmacy, New Mill Village, Store, Holmfirth Road, New Mill (11am-1pm).

Here is a full list of chemists open over Easter www.northkirkleesccg.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Easter-2017-Kirklees-pharmacy-opening.pdf) .

To avoid a trip to the pharmacy Huddersfield health chiefs recommend stocking up on medications such as:

- Pain relief such as paracetamol and ibuprofen (aspirin should not be given to children under 16 or to people with asthma);

- Children’s paracetamol oral suspension or ibuprofen syrups for children;

- Cough and cold remedies;

- Sore throat remedies;

- Anti-diarrhoea treatments;

- Antihistamines;

- Indigestion remedies;

- Simple dressings and plasters.