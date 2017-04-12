If you need medicines over the Easter break, fear not – there are several around Huddersfield which are open, even on Easter Sunday.
Greenhead Pharmacy, 2 Greenhead Road, is open from midday to 8.30pm on Easter Sunday.
Also open on Easter Sunday are:
- Lockwood Pharmacy, 227 Lockwood Road, Lockwood (10am-6pm);
- Medicare Chemists, 5 Copthorne Square, Bradley (9am-11am);
- K&M Pharmacy, 325 Meltham Road, Netherton (10am-12pm);
- The Valley Pharmacy, New Mill Village, Store, Holmfirth Road, New Mill (11am-1pm).
Here is a full list of chemists open over Easter www.northkirkleesccg.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Easter-2017-Kirklees-pharmacy-opening.pdf) .
To avoid a trip to the pharmacy Huddersfield health chiefs recommend stocking up on medications such as:
- Pain relief such as paracetamol and ibuprofen (aspirin should not be given to children under 16 or to people with asthma);
- Children’s paracetamol oral suspension or ibuprofen syrups for children;
- Cough and cold remedies;
- Sore throat remedies;
- Anti-diarrhoea treatments;
- Antihistamines;
- Indigestion remedies;
- Simple dressings and plasters.