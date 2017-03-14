Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's British Science Week with fun events for families up and down the country.

There will be plenty of activities to join in with and celebrate the joys of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

And at one Kirklees school the pupils will be showing the adults how it’s done.

Here is a run down of the exciting events for all ages happening in and around Huddersfield:

See How They Run at National Coal Mining Museum - Sunday March 19: 11.00 - 17.00

A family science day commemorating 70 years since the nationalisation of the coal mining industry. Learn about the machines, the men and the science through an underground tour and hands on experiments. Free and booking not necessary.

Invent and Create Day at Huddersfield Library - Saturday March 18: 11.00 - 15.00

This exploration of science, technology and engineering is aimed at seven- to 14-year-olds. Activities include building your own working robot and dressing up in full police uniform to gather forensic evidence through fingerprinting. Free. Booking not necessary.

Waste Not Want Not at Woodley School - Wednesday March 15: 10.00 - 15.00

This educational day out for all ages includes a range of activities about recycling and ecological improvement to the local environment. Free. Booking necessary: office@woodleyschool.org.uk or on 01484223937

Science Week at 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, University of Huddersfield, - Friday March 17: 14.00 - 16.00

An interactive display of 3D printing, robotics and virtual reality. 3D printed molecules are available to take home on a first come first served basis. Free. Only groups of more than six people need book this event: info@3mbic.com or 01484 505601

British Science Week at Eureka! - Tuesday March 14 to Sunday March 19: 10.00 - 16.00

A week long programme of performances and activities including some explosive science shows from special guest Professor Pumpernickel. Tickets are £12.95 or £5.25 for children under three (under 1 is free). Free. Booking necessary: www.eureka.org.uk/event/british-science-week/

Getting more from your Smartphone at Batley Girl’s High School - Tuesday March 14: 18.30 - 20.30

Students from Batley High School will dispense their smartphone expertise to adults through presentations, quizzes and demonstrations. Skills taught will include 3D visualisation, creating holograms and digital imaging. Free. Booking not necessary.