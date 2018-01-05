Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Light Opera Company have been staging pantos in Huddersfield for 43 years.

Yet in all that time they have put on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs just once.

This year they will double that two for that’s the production that runs at the LBT from Saturday, January 13 to Saturday January 20.

For those wondering when the last time was it was 2012 ... and then it was a total sell-out.

Pantos have taken some stick already this year with double entendres and the like at some performances criticised for going too far.

Well, here’s an early warning.

HLOC is staging a special Adult Only performance on the Friday, January 19 at 9.30pm where, as producer Chris Brearly puts it, “you can expect maybe a bit more of a frolic than normal” so those who are easily offended can get an early night.

You’ve been warned which should hopefully be anough to make sure it’s a sell-out.

One of the reasons Snow White puts in such a rare appearance in Huddersfield is that it’s hard finding suitable scenery because it’s such a popular production on the professional circuit.

This year HLOC have pushed the boat out and hired a set from Scenic Projects in Lowestoft who have supplied more than 60 sets professionally this year.

Panto director Chris Brearley said: “It is something we pride ourselves in. I was extremely pleased with Scenic Project’s Dick Whittington set last year and we are looking forward to using this one.”

Chris has penned the production with Paul Bennett - the two have written numerous pantomimes together - and this one has been written with the usual fun and frivolity but with a few unusual twists and turns along the way.

This year HLOC has a new production team member, Neil Broadbent, known for his knockabout antics in pantomime. He and Chris are well-known for their on stage chemistry and it means Chris is producer with Neil as assistant producer.

On the stage audiences will see Chris as Dame Nanny KnickKnack and Neil as Percival Pimpleton.

Other cast members are Zoe Clarkson as Snow White, Dom Moccia as The Prince Valiant, Helen Woodhead as Fairy Good Heart and Jayne Davison as The Wicked Queen.

There is also a chorus and dancing team of more than 25 and not forgetting the seven dwarfs who area bit different with names such as Major (Robin Walsh), Grouchy (Amy Blackburn), Cheery (Adam Moss), Blushful (Lucy Crossley), Snoozy (Ben Malone) Snotty (Sarah Thompson) and Dipstick (Chris Pritchard).

Once again costumes have been sourced from all corners of the UK, but the special spectacular ones with added glitter and sparkle come from John Hill Costumes in Leicester.

Chris said: “Our day to try on costumes in Leicester is the start of all the fun.”

Pam Strickland and Zoe Cook are once again responsible for ensuring all the dancers and company members are in line for the many popular musical routines.

This is a pantomime for all ages – except for that Friday night – and HLOC pride themselves in providing traditional family pantomimes.

For more information go to http://thelbt.org/Snow-White-and-Seven-Dwarfs