Kids can make 'pet pals' at Pets at Home this half term

Free animal care workshops for youngsters

Once upon a time, youngsters had pen pals.

Now the chance for them to have “pet pals” is being offered by a Huddersfield retailer.

Free workshops for children this half-term are set to show them how to care for pets, especially in the winter months.

The sessions run by the two Pets at Home stores throughout October, show children how to look after their cuddly friends and even more exotic animals such as geckos and the famous Bearded Dragon.

With winter on its way, the workshops will teach children how to look after animals during cold weather, including preparing small animals for hibernation and keeping outdoor pets well-cared for during snow and cold weather.

Children will also get the chance to hold some pets in-store.

After completing the workshops, each child will receive a My Pet Pals themed certificate, colouring sheets and stickers to take home.

The informative workshops will be run by Pets at Home staff, most of whom are pet owners themselves.

They will be on hand to teach kids about the five welfare needs of animals - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right liv ing environment, which are all vital for keeping pets happy and healthy.

A spokesperson, said: “Our My Pet Pals Autumn Activity Club is a great way for children to learn about the importance of responsible pet ownership, whilst keeping them occupied during the half term holiday.

“Even if your child doesn’t have a pet, they can still learn and interact with pets for free.”

To find out more about My Pet Pals Autumn Activity Club and book your place in your nearest workshop, please visit petsathome.com/workshops

