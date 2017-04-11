Former Goat Cafe reopened as The Peppercorn

Children’s TV hit show Paw Patrol will be stopping off in West Yorkshire during its summer live tour.

And the first batch of tickets for the show at Leeds Arena, on August 23, goes on sale on Wednesday at 9am.

The animated show on Nickelodeon sees Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and the newest pup, Everest, perform all kinds of rescues.

And the Race to the Rescue live show will see those characters come to life on stage, reports the Liverpool Echo (http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/family-kids-news/paw-patrol-live-echo-arena-12872204) .

- What’s the show about?

The show tells the story of the pups coming to the rescue when Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race.

The show includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach that brings the pups to life on stage with their vehicles and packs during the all-important rescue mission.

The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script, a good introduction to live theatre for young children.

Classic theatrical scenery along with a hi-tech video wall visually transports families to popular locations from the TV series, such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain.

During the show, the audience has the opportunity to participate in the adventure and become a part of the Paw Patrol Cheer Team.

- Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster (http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/PAW-Patrol-Live-Race-To-the-tickets/artist/2242740?awc=3589_1491914873_e8cfb3e753c959a9a9b1d3994a446ad2&camefrom=CFC_UK_BUYAT_213635 ) or www.pawpatrollive.com/uk .