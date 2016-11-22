Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cinders, you shall go to the mall...

Huddersfield’s Kingsgate shopping centre has been named by as the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s official partner of this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

It’s the first time that the retail centre has sponsored LBT’s Christmas production at the Queen Street venue – providing a great chance for the ugly sisters to get in some Christmas shopping.

Centre manager Jonathan Hardy said Kingsgate had a long-standing affiliation with the LBT was thrilled to offer its support and sponsorship to this year’s production.

LBT director Victoria Firth said: “Kingsgate’s sponsorship of Cinderella helps to ensure that audiences from all over Kirklees can have this great traditional treat at our theatre.”

Cinderella is the LBT’s first professionally staged pantomime since the theatre opened in 1994. The production is the creation of director Joyce Branagh, who has directed pantomimes at Watford Palace Theatre and Salisbury Playhouse and written an acclaimed book on pantomimes, and playwright Andrew Pollard, who for the last 10 years has written, directed and appeared at the Greenwich’s much-loved pantomime.

Cinderella will run at the LBT from December 9 to 31 while Santa’s Grotto at Kingsgate will be open daily from Thursday (Nov 24).