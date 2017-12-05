Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the stars of Lego’s The Ninjago Movie will make a guest appearance at the opening of Huddersfield’s newest toy shop.

Lloyd, the Green Ninja, will join the fun at the opening of The Entertainer from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (Dec 9) at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

The Entertainer’s very own mascot, Jack, will also be in attendance during the event, which also includes a balloon modeller and in-store demonstrations to wow children.

Before the store opens, The Entertainer will host a special trolley dash for children and families cared for by the Bradley-based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Kirsty Franks, communications director at the hospice, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen by The Entertainer to take part in the store opening. Our children can’t wait to take a look at all the toys and pick out their favourites to take home with them. It will be lovely to be able to bring some back to the hospice, too.”

Store manager Nicola Young, said: “We are very excited for the grand opening and to welcome the children from Forget Me Not Children’s

Hospice. It’s a great chance to catch first sight of the brand-new toy shop and enjoy some fun together.”

The Huddersfield store, which has crated nine jobs, brings the toy retailer’s total number of outlets in the UK to 146.