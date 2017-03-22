Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new group wants to open up more of Huddersfield’s old buildings so people can see them ‘behind the scenes.’

The group, Kirklees Heritage Open Days Committee, is inviting local groups and owners to learn more about the opportunity to share their past during Heritage Open Days from September 7-10.

Committee chairman David Griffiths said: “Over the last couple of years the local programme has grown and we’d like to encourage still more groups and sites to take part this year.”

“Buildings new to Heritage Open Days reach parts of the community that other openings have not yet reached. It is easy, free and fun. There is also the promise of free support and publicity.

“New openings have always attracted publicity and local new openings are always pleased with visitor attendance figures.

“People and groups taking part by opening their buildings not only share their heritage with their community but they always learn things about their building that they never expected. Last year the Bullecourt Museum learned of its architect and Lockwood Baptist Church rediscovered memorial plaques that were thought lost.

“What may seem everyday and routine to people with buildings will be shown to have significance to many.”

Last September more than 30 please were open and new venues then were Beaumont Park, Bullecourt Museum at Milnsbridge, Colne Valley Museum at Golcar, Guru Nanak Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) at Prospect Street, Holy Trinity Church crypt, the John Smith’s Stadium, Royds Hall Community School at Paddock, St Stephen’s Church at Lindley, Lindley Churchyard tours, St Thomas’s Church, Lockwood Baptist Church and the University of Huddersfield campus trail.

The committee will be holding a free briefing session this Saturday (March 25) at Heritage Quay which is on the main University of Huddersfield campus on Queensgate.

The session will explain a little more about how Heritage Open Days work, what support can be given to publicise the openings and will also feature a couple of brief case studies from sites which have taken part before and enjoyed the experience.

The session will not last more than two hours and people won’t be expected to commit themselves on the spot.

Anyone wanting to attend should let the committee know by emailing kirkleeshod@gmail.com