Little Horrors 2016: Send us picture of your little spooks ready for Halloween

Are your little ones ready for trick-or-treating? Show off their costumes in our Halloween gallery

Naz Omar's scary crew: skeletons Haroon and Ibrahim, Rayhaan the ghost, vampire Haris, wicked witch Innaya and Anah the witches cat!
Halloween is just around the corner, with kids across Huddersfield excited to show off their costumes and go out trick-or-treating.

We want pictures of your Little Horrors for this year’s Halloween gallery, from zany zombies to wicked witches and adorable little monsters!

Made an impressive handmade costume that’s bound to wow the neighbours? We want to see it - submit your pictures below.

Simply fill out the form below and upload a picture (or up to three, if you’ve a lot of Little Horrors!) and we’ll include it in our 2016 Little Horrors gallery.

Please note we need the names and ages of ALL children pictured in order to use the images. By submitting a photograph, you are giving your consent for the picture to be used on Examiner.co.uk, in the print edition and on our social media.

And if you’re still looking for inspiration for your kids’ Halloween outfits, take a look at last year’s gallery!

Halloween 2016

