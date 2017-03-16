The video will start in 8 Cancel

There’s no surer sign that spring has begun than the sight of newborn lambs – and here’s where in Huddersfield you can visit the fluffy cuties.

Some will let you pet the newborns and another even hosts a live lambing event.

Not baaaad, eh?

- Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne

What: Numerous lambs are born at Cannon Hall Farm in spring and you can see them as a part of a regular visit to the farm.

However, the highlight of the lambing season is ‘Lambing Live’ where as the name suggests, you can watch the farm’s ewes giving birth into the night.

When: Lambing Live takes place on April 7 (all day until late)

The farm is open every day except Christmas Day (10.30am to 5pm)

Where: Bark House Ln, Cawthorne, near Denby Dale, S75 4AT

http://cannonhallfarm.co.uk

01226 790427

Cost: For lambing live – £7.95 adults and children over two; £7.50 for seniors; free for children under two; £30 for a family of four

- Coddy’s Farm, Holmbridge

What: You can meet the latest ovine arrivals at Coddy’s, chill out in the farm’s tearoom and buy homemade produce. There are also activities for children.

When: Coddy’s is open Friday to Sunday (9.30am to 3pm)

Where: Coddy’s Farm, Lower Whitegate Farm, Whitegate Road, Holmbridge, HD9 2TH

http://www.coddysfarm.co.uk

07714 588 822 / 07872 665 898

Cost: £2 per person; children one or under go free.