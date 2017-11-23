Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield Christmas Festival and Lights Switch on will be held this Sunday. (Nov 26) ... and the winner of a ‘golden ticket’ will be turning them on.

It has been organised by Mirfield Town Council and community group MyMirfield with the support of Mirfield Co-operative.

Just buy a ticket from Mirfield Co-op by 4pm on Friday and the winning family will be drawn before the switch on. All proceeds go to good local causes.

The fun starts at 12noon when a fun fair opens in the library car park and then at 2pm a Christmas craft fair with Christmas stalls will start trading, again in and around Mirfield Library.

From 3.30pm the main stage kicks into action with singers, dancers, magic, a brass band, light display, carols and a visit from Santa, with the big switch on at about 4pm.

Several Mirfield shops will be opening with a best dressed window competition and there will also be mulled wine and hot food.

The event finishes around 5.30pm.

Over in the Colne Valley Slaithwaite Christmas lights will be switched on on Friday.

A day of fun in the village will culminate with singing and dancing around the tree from 4pm, followed by switching on the lights at 5pm.

Then there will be some fireworks and a visit from Santa.

The lights are organised by volunteers from Slaithwaite Community Association who also run the community centre.

The lights have been put up by volunteers and sponsored by businesses.

During the afternoon Globe Arts, YES Tuition, Wonderland, Civic Hall, St. James’ Church, The Emporium, The Watershed, Waves and the Community Centre all have activities for all the family including arts and crafts, stalls and games, a woolly decorations workshop, Christmas tree festival, live music and a dance performance by Donna Claire’s school of dance.