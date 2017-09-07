Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luvabella is already tipped as a must buy for kids this year.

Superstore Argos have labelled the doll as one of the top toy predictions of 2017- and parents are dying to get their hands on it.

The most wanted toy last year- The Hatchimal -will now be a thing of the past with this realistic looking doll.

There are a couple of ways parents can make sure they get their hands on Luvabella- and here's how.

(Image: Smyths)

Luvabella can play peek-a-boo, be tickled, react when spoon fed or given her soother- and even comes with a mini cuddly toy she can play with.

The doll will set you back £99.99 and is suitable for 3+ years and is to come in a range of ethnicities, and boys can bring home a male version too.

How to pre-order Luvabella

Smyths are expected to get the toy back in stock October 1.

Other stores are expected to also stock the highly anticipated toy- while release dates are yet to be announced.

High street store The Entertainer also have a pre-order service available at their website- where parents can order now for the £99.99 doll.

Also, Luvabella could be available to pre-order from Amazon- so keep a look out for any news, rumour has it the doll will be available from September 26.

Be sure to be quick when they are in stock- it will be a race to see which parents can get the sought after toy first!